Flood: Our Proactive Measures Yielding Result – Delta SSG





Delta State government has said the proactive measures it had taken to mitigate the sufferings of the people affected by the current flood were making the desired impact.

Among others, the state government has also deployed various solution-based intervention strategies such as sensitisation and awareness campaigns to the people to move to the upper lands.

The secretary to the state government (SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah, who doubles as the 2022 Flood Disaster Management Committee chairman, said the committee was collaborating with the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and other state intervention agencies for effective and efficient management of the disaster as it relates to the welfare of people directly affected.

Ukah said the committee had set up of seven IDPs camps and four additional camps by the interventionists’ agency, Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC), which has brought the total number of camps in the state to 11 and still…





