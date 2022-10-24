US Varsity, Foundation Honour Eminent Nigerians 





Prowess University, Delaware, USA in conjunction with Esther Thelfid Foundation, has conferred honorary Doctorate Degree awards to some eminent Nigerians.

The event took place in Abuja under the “Achieving a Sustainable ECO Friendly, Safe and Comfortable Transport Technology in Nigeria.”

Dignitaries honored by the foundation include, Air Vice Marshal Konye Ekezie, Dr. Kristiaan Van Den Vyer, Hon. Nwadiaro Edison and HRH. Alh. Musa Mohammed. Others are late Rev. Rasaq Okulaja, Mr. Ene Udoh and Rev. Evelyn Onwuchei.

Those who received honorary doctorate degrees from Prowess University include, Charles Nwakamma, HRH. Okorokwuba Clifford Chinagorum and Max Odi Daluz.

Speaking, the African representative of Prowess University, Prof. Eze Nwauba Stated that education is a very veritable avenue for the emancipation of the citizenry and intimating them with the programmes of the government.

The guest speaker, Dr. Kristiaan Van Den Vyer, president Sky world community innovation transport…





