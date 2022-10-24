Wabba, 250 Delegates For NLC’s Kebbi Confab





President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, along with 250 delegates were expected to attend this year’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting slated to hold today and tomorrow in Birnin Kebbi capital of Kebbi State.

The chairman of NLC in the state and the host, Halidu Alhassan, who disclosed this to journalists yesterday in Birnin Kebbi said all arrangements have been concluded for the successful holding of the meeting in Kebbi State.

Alhassan said the meeting which is scheduled to be held at Saffar Guests Inn Conference Hall is expected to have 250 delegates from the 36 states and FCT be in attendance.

“We are expecting two delegates from each of the 36 states and FCT, 30 NEC members and their secretaries and the national president, national secretary, national treasurer of the 45 affiliated unions in the meeting’,’ Alhassan said.





Source: Leadership Newspaper