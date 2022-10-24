War: Russian Mobilisation Against Ukraine Likely More Than 300,000 Announced By Putin – Analyst





A global affairs analyst, Emesakoru Enifome, has said that the scale and forms of mass mobilisation in Russia against Ukraine indicated that the actual number of those mobilised may be significantly higher than the 300,000 people announced by Putin.

He said according to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia was possibly attempting to mobilise between one and three million people.

To him, this is also indirectly indicated by the removal from preservation and transfer to troops of obsolete weapons and military equipment.

He said it was obvious that Russia does not have the ability to provide such a large number of troops with modern equipment in such a short period of time.

The global affairs commentator said since May 2022, the Russians have been betting on absolute firepower superiority due to a greater number of artillery systems and a practically unlimited amount of ammunition.

“Despite certain successes that the Russian troops were able to achieve thanks to this in Lysychansk and…





