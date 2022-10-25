Give Us Muslim-Christian Ticket Or Forget Our Votes, Northern Christians Tell APC





No fewer than 500 prominent Christian clerics from the North and heads of different support groups within the All Progressives Congress have rejected the party’s Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, calling for a balance.

The groups, which met Tuesday to review the participation of Christians in the APC presidential campaign council, warned that it will withdraw the support of millions of its followers across the country should the ruling party proceed with Kassim Shettima as Bola Tinubu’s running mate.

The Christian leaders and heads of the APC coalition made their displeasure known in a communique issued at the end of the meeting in Abuja.

The communique was jointly signed by Lucas Bako, Pst. Dauda Yakubu, Pst. Yiguda Augustine, Diconess Jessica Nuhu, Elder Williams Unogwu, Dr. Theodore Uji, Pst. Ambas Kelvin, Mr. Haruna Vincent and Bish Emeka.

Lamenting the neglect of Christians, they said fielding the same faith ticket in an election is, by all standards, a national threat and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper