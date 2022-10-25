INEC Fixes Nov 11 For Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi Gov’ship Polls





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Saturday, November 11, 2023 for the conduct of Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi State governorship elections.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja on Tuesday signed by the national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Festus Okoye, said the tenure of the incumbent Governor of Imo State ends on January 14, 2024 while those of Kogi and Bayelsa States end on January 26, 2024 and February 13, 2024 respectively.

Okoye said at its weekly meeting held Tuesday, October 22, 2022, the commission approved the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States’ governorship elections.

He said that this decision was in fulfillment of the requirement of Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 which mandates the commission to publish the Notice of Election not later than 360 days before the date fixed for the elections.

Source: Leadership Newspaper