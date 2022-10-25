Insecurity: Army Begins Special Operations In Kwara 





The Nigerian Army has commenced a coordinated security operations in some parts of Kwara State.

Security sources told LEADERSHIP that the step taken by the Nigerian Army was aimed at warding off any security breach in any part of the state.

The sources said other security agencies, including the Police and the secret service, have also intensified intelligence gathering efforts in collaboration with the state government to foil any planned attack on the state.

“There are intelligence reports that point at the danger of attacks. So the state government has mobilized security agencies and raised the alerts to prevent any breaches. But it is also important for everyone to report suspicious activities or new faces in their environment,” said one of the sources.

“At this stage, everyone must work with the government and security agencies to disallow evil elements from disrupting the peace of the state of launch attacks on government installations or neighborhoods with human…





Source: Leadership Newspaper