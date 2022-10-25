Military Jets Hit Terrorists’ Meeting Point, Logistics Base In Borno, Zamfara





Airstrikes executed by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has destroyed terrorists’ logistics base and a meeting venue with scores killed in Borno and Zamfara States.

According to military sources, the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI (OPHD) killed several terrorists and destroyed their logistics base at Maradun local government area of Zamfara State.

The operation was carried out after credible intelligence revealed that a prominent terrorist leader simply known as Halilu in Maradun LGA of Zamfara State had scheduled an early-morning meeting with some of his foot soldiers in the area.

“The intelligence had also revealed the location and exact position of his logistic base where he and his cohorts usually store their ammunitions, vehicles, motorcycles, and other ill-gotten loots,” the source said.

The source added that after days and weeks of sustained Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions over the two locations and verifying the intelligence to be credible, “NAF…





Source: Leadership Newspaper