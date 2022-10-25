NAF Airlifts Relief materials To Flooded Communities In Bayelsa 





The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has commenced the airlift of relief materials to riverine communities in Bayelsa State affected by the recent flooding.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Cdre Edward Gabkwet in a statement said the relief materials, which were airlifted from Enugu State to Igbogenne community in Bayelsa State via Port Harcourt, are intended to be redistributed to other riverine communities adversely affected by the recent flooding in the State.

He stated that the airlift of the relief materials also aligns with the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao’s directive to all operational units and commanders to ensure they provide the necessary assistance required by all government agencies towards alleviating the sufferings of Nigerians affected by this year’s unprecedented flooding in some parts of the country.

Source: Leadership Newspaper