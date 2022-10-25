Nigeria Facing Climate Change Challenges, Buhari Tells Ban Ki- Moon





President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in Seoul, South Korea, said that Nigeria was already experiencing the negative fallout of climate change seen in the flooding in different parts of the country, as well as encroaching desertification and drought from the northern part.

The President made this observation at an audience he granted the former United Nations Secretary-General, Ban Ki-Moon on the sidelines of the First World Bio Summit 2022.

The Nigerian leader in a statement by Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina expressed delight with the cooperation existing between his country and the Republic of Korea especially in the area of energy supply, citing gas exports to the Asian country.

Describing education as a key investment in addressing unemployment and underdevelopment, the President also noted that health challenges must be equally addressed.

On his part, the former Secretary-General, who is the Chair of Ban Ki-Moon Foundation for Better Future and strong advocate for…





Source: Leadership Newspaper