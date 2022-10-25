Nigeria’ll Collapse Under Another APC Administration – Obaseki





The governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki yesterday said Nigeria will collapse completely if the All Progressives Congress (APC) gets elected into office in 2023.

Obaseki added that no administration has done the kind of damage the APC government has done to this country. He cited the huge debt profile of the country under the Muhammadu Buhari-led government, lamenting that it has reached N60trillion.

Obaseki, who stated this during the inauguration of Edo State Campaign Management Council of the PDP in Benin City, said PDP must win the 2023 elections in order to rescue the country from the ruling APC.

Obaseki asserted: “God forbid APC comes into power, this country will break; this country will fail, it has already failed, because no government has ever done the kind of damage the APC has done to this country.

“As I speak today, the debt of this country is going to N60trillion. When are we going to come out of it? Everyday, every month, they are printing and printing money…





Source: Leadership Newspaper