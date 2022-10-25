Senate C’ttee Backs NDLEA’s Offensives Against Drug Cartels





The Senate Public Accounts Committee (SPAC), has expressed support for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in its fight against drug cartels in the country.

The committee also commended the chairman/chief executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), for providing good leadership for the anti-narcotics agency in its onslaught against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking in Nigeria.

Chairman of the Senate committee, Senator Mathew Urhoghide, who gave the commendation on Tuesday during the public hearing on service wide vote (SWV) at the Senate wing of the National Assembly complex in Abuja, said Marwa’s leadership at NDLEA has changed the country’s drug war narrative both locally and internationally.

While bemoaning the past when the agency lost its glory, the senate committee chairman said it is now daily visible and glaring to all Nigerians that the NDLEA was not only barking but equally biting deep drug barons…





Source: Leadership Newspaper