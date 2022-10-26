Asaba 2022: FCT Minister Receives Torch Of Unity, Preaches Peace 





The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has on behalf of the FCT Administration received the 2022 Torch for the National Sports Festival slated to hold in Asaba, Delta State capital.

The Minister noted that the torch implies a symbol of unity as it brings together seasoned and budding sportsmen and women from all walks of life and across the 36 States of the federation and FCT, to compete for medals of excellence in sporting activities.

Aliyu emphasised that the Torch of Unity kickstarts every national sports festival, heralds, and transmits the message of peace, friendship, tolerance, hope, oneness, and fair play amongst the athletes in particular and the entire nation in general.

“It showcases the light of spirit, knowledge, and life; and by passing it from state to state or from person to person, it expresses the handing down of the fire of unity, sportsmanship, fair play, and friendship from one generation to the next,” she…





Source: Leadership Newspaper