Ataga: Witness’ Absence Stalls Trial Of Chidinma, Others





Justice Yetunde Adesanya of the Lagos State High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square was yesterday forced to adjourn the ongoing trial of Chidinma Ojukwu, standing trial for the murder of the chief executive officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, due to the absence of a prosecution witness, DSP Olusegun Bamidele.

Chidinma was arraigned before the court alongside one Adedapo Quadri on an eight-counts bordering on the offences of murder, forgery and stealing.

The state also arraigned Chidinma’s sister, Chioma Egbuchu, from whom the late Ataga’s iPhone 7, was said to have been recovered on one count of receiving stolen property.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charge.

When the matter was called for hearing yesterday, the Lagos State deputy director of Public Prosecutions (DDPP), Mrs Adenike Oluwafemi, told the court that the ninth prosecution witness, DSP Bamidele, who was yet to conclude his evidence was absent in court.

Oluwafemi also told the judge that the witness sent a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper