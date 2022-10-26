Competence, Not ‘My Turn’ Should Determine Nigeria’s Next President – Obi





The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has urged Nigerians to put aside tribe, ethnicity, religion and vote for competence, character and commitment to change Nigeria in the forthcoming presidential election.

Obi, who spoke in Abuja yesterday, at the 6th edition of the Voice of Women (VOW2022) conference, said next year’s election should also not be based on “my turn” syndrome.

Speaking on the theme “Towards building Nigeria: An agenda setting for an Inclusive and Accountable Nigeria,” Obi also stressed the need for laws that give women and youth a percentage in electoral positions and everybody in Nigeria.

“Don’t vote for me because I’m from the Southeast. Don’t vote for me because I’m an Igbo man. Next year’s election should not be based on tribe, ethnicity, or religion. It should also not be based on ‘my turn’. It should be based on character, competence, capacity, and commitment to start changing Nigeria,” Obi said.

“There…





Source: Leadership Newspaper