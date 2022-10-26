Ex-PDP Spokesman, Metuh, Resigns From Party





A former national publicity secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, has resigned his membership of the party, noting that he would be involved henceforth in non-partisan politics.

Metuh’s resignation was contained in a letter he wrote to the PDP national chairman, Dr Iyochia Ayu, dated October 25 and sighted by LEADERSHIP on Wednesday.

He also said he has submitted his resignation letter to the ward chairman of the party in his home State of Anambra.

The former PDP spokesman said he decided to resign from party politics because he believes he will contribute more to democracy and good governance in Nigeria by being non-partisan.

Metuh was the longest-serving elected member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP, and won election to serve in several national positions at six consecutive national conventions of the Party.

According to the letter, titled “Resignation From The PDP”, Metuh said, “During my three weeks trip for medical and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper