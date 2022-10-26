INEC Fixes Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi Gov’ship Polls For Nov 11, 2023





Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Saturday, November 11, 2023, for the conduct of Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States’ governorship elections.

In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by INEC national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, he said the tenure of the incumbent governor of Imo State ends on 14th January, 2024 while those of Kogi and Bayelsa States end on 26th January, 2024 and 13th February, 2024 respectively.

Okoye said at its weekly meeting held Tuesday, the commission approved the timetable and schedule of activities for the governorship elections.

He said the decision was in fulfillment of the requirement of Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 which mandates INEC to publish the notice of election not later than 360 days before the date fixed for the election proper.

“Similarly, Sections 178(1) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 mandates the commission to conduct…





Source: Leadership Newspaper