U17 Women World Cup: Flamingos Falter On Penalties Against Colombia





Colombia won the lottery of a penalty shootout after Nigeria’s defender Comfort Folorunsho hit her kick against Luisa Agudelo in sudden death to send the South Americans into the final of the 7th FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in India.

Both teams had battled to a grim scoreless draw in Goa on Wednesday and just like it happened against the United States on Friday, the Flamingos’ coaching crew had thrown in second choice goalie Linda Jiwuaku for the shootout and relieved the brilliant Faith Omilana.

Omilana virtually kept Nigeria in the tie with five big saves, with the Flamingos’ forward-line failing to create many chances. Big defender Mary Espitaleta rocked the crossbar from 23 yards in the 29th minute as the South Americans poured forward, and Omilana produced a crucial block to deny nifty captain Linda Caicedo with seven minutes left in the first period.

The inspiring Omilana foiled Caicedo severally in the second period, and penalties had to be applied to separate two…





Source: Leadership Newspaper