Wike: Mimiko Rejects Atiku’s Appointment





A former governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, on Wednesday, rejected the appointment of the Presidential Campaign Council of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the State.

Mimiko said he remained solidly behind the agitation of the Rivers State governor, Nyesome Wike, on the removal of the national chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

The immediate-past governor of Ondo State is a prominent member of the group of aggrieved leaders of the party who are sympathetic to the cause of Governor Nyesom Wike.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Akure, the state capital by his Special Assistant on Media and Digital Communications, John Paul Akinduro, Mimiko said he was neither consulted by anyone nor consented to his inclusion in any of the State’s PDP Presidential Campaign Council list.

According to him, “Dr Olusegun Mimiko has been inundated with calls and messages from the general public, and his political friends and concerned individuals around the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper