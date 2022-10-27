2023: Ayade Presents N330bn Budget of ‘Quantum Infinitum’





Cross River State Governor, Senator Ben Ayade has presented a budget of N330billion appropriation bill for the year 2023 to the State House of Assembly tagged budget of Quantum infinitum.

Giving a breakdown of the budget, the governor explained that N130billion has been earmarked for recurrent expenditure while N200 billion is for capital expenditure.

Ayade who walked into the floor of the Assembly at exactly 1:10 pm presented the budget stating that the 2023 budget is a citizen’s budget that is people’s orientated.

He stressed that the budget which will focus on deeper agro-industrialization will also see to the finalisation of all unfinished projects executed by the his administration.

According to him, the N130billion represents 39 percent which can be used to handle workers salaries, gratuity amongst other while a total of 200 billion which represents 61 percent intends to kinetically crystalise all outstanding projects.

While lamenting how the state workforce has…





Source: Leadership Newspaper