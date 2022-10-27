2023: INEC Accredits 93.5m Voters, Sanctions 23 Officials For Multiple Registrations





Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cleared 93.5 million Nigerians to vote in the 2023 general elections.

The figure was announced by INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who said 12.29 million Nigerians successfully completed their registrations as new voters in the just-concluded Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

He spoke yesterday in Abuja during the third quarterly meeting with political parties.

Yakubu said after a rigorous clean-up of the data using the Automated Biometric Identification System ABIS, over 2.78 million were identified and removed as ineligible registrants.

Consequently, he said the commission identified 23 of its registration officers for severe sanctions having attempted to engage in multiple registrations of Nigerians.

The INEC helmsman disclosures came as the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) passed a vote of confidence on him for his innovations to reshape the electoral process.

At the event, political parties in the country,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper