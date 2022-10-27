Access Bank To Reward Customers With Millions Of Naira





Access Bank, has noted that, it is rewarding its loyal customers with cash rewards and other reward items up to N1 billion for funding, transacting, maintaining, and increasing their deposits from October 2022 to November 2023 through the Access Winfest campaign.

The essence of this campaign, according to a statement made available to LEADERSHIP, is to promote a savings culture and efficient banking among Nigerians using alternative channels.

According to the deputy managing director, Retail, North, Access Bank, Victor Etuokwu,”over the past two decades, Access Bank has continued to grow in every dimension, particularly its customer base, due to customers like you whose patronage, advocacy, and loyalty have remained unparalleled.

“At Access Bank, we care most about how happy our customers are, and we hope to find more chances like this one to make their lives and the lives of many other Nigerians better ,” he stressed.

Stressing that the bank has a total reward of N1billion…





Source: Leadership Newspaper