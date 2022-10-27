Audu-Ohwavborua: Don’t Cause Confusion In NDDC, Group Warns N’Delta Minister





South-South Emerging Leaders Forum (SELF) has cautioned the Minister of Niger Delta, Mr, Umana Umana, not to cause unnecessary confusion in the appointment of new Sole Administrator for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

President Muhammadu Buhari, had relieved the Interim Administrator of NDDC, Mr. Effiong Akwa, of his position and directed the most senior director in the commission over the running of its affairs.

The minister subsequently announced Mr. Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, to perform the duties of the managing director in acting capacity pending the appointment of a substantive Managing Director and members of the Governing Board for the commission.

But in a statement signed Thursday in Abuja by its coordinator, Barr. Preye Johnson, the group said the director appointed by the Minister to succeed the sacked administrator “is not the most senior director as directed by the President. In fact, there are two most senior directors ahead of him.”

The forum named the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper