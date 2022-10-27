Digitalisation Helps Nigeria To Develop Sustainable Economy – Pantami





Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami, has asserted that like other countries, digitalisation has enabled Nigeria to develop a sustainable economy.

He declared that digitalisation always increases the economy of any country.

The minister also said a digital economy can be resilient to adverse events such as COVID-19.

At the unveiling of a book as part of the ongoing “Digital Nigeria Conference” in Abuja, which was organised by head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Hadiza Umar, the minister said, “Digitalisation increases efficiency, reduces waste, enhances productivity, increases transparency, and supports datafication, amongst other things.”

The book: “Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami: Advancing Nigeria’s Drive Towards a Digital Economy” is written by Obiora Nzekwu.

Umar in the statement, quoted the minister as saying, “We have shown that the digital economy can…





Source: Leadership Newspaper