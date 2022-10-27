FCT CP Decorates 3 DCPs, 17 CSPs With New Ranks





The commissioner of police, FCT, CP Babaji Sunday, has decorated three deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) and 17 chief superintendents of police (CSPs) with their new ranks.

The DCPs are Nuradeen Sabo who was hitherto the area commander of the Metro area command and now the deputy commissioner of police in charge of operations (DCOPS), Hayatu Hassan Shaffa, who until his promotion was the C/O 50PMF, now the DC FEDOPS Force Headquarters, Abuja and DCP Babakura Mohammed, who was before his promotion the C/O 21 PMF and now the DCCID Ogun State command.

While the officers are to immediately proceed to their new places of assignment within and outside the command, the commissioner of police in his goodwill message, appreciated the Police Service Commission and the inspector-general of police for this moral boosting magnanimity and charged the officers to live up to expectations.

He also charged all other officers and men at the occasion to emulate the good virtues the promoted…





Source: Leadership Newspaper