IPAC, CSOs Reject Salary Increment For President, Governors, Others





The Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC) and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have kicked against plans by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to increase salaries of public office holders.

RMAFC, an agency responsible for determining salary structure in Nigeria, had announced recently that it has concluded arrangements to review the remuneration of political and public office holders as well as judicial officers in the country.

The move will also jerk up the bumper salaries of the president, vice president, Senate president, Speaker, judicial officers and other public office holders.

But both IPAC and the CSOs in the country rejected the move, insisting that it was untimely.

Transparency International (TI), the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), and the Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) said it was absurd that the idea was even hatched to increase the remuneration of top political office holders who are already collecting huge amount…





Source: Leadership Newspaper