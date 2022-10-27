TETFund: Minimising Plagiarism In Tertiary Institutions





Plagiarism is one of the challenges the academic institutions face in maintaining the high-quality standards of research and higher education.

This indicates the need for more efficient solutions for prevention and resolution of plagiarism and other acts of research.

In Nigeria, plagiarism could be regarded as one of the resultant negative effects of internet use in recent times. Its occurrence has gradually become rampant due to the availability of internet facilities.

However, as part of efforts to promote good research in Universities across the country and effectively curb plagiarism, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has reiterated its commitment to digitise thesis and projects in the nation’s higher institutions.

Plagiarism, which is the act of taking the writings of another person and passing them off as one’s own has been a serious form of research misconduct in Nigeria and worldwide.

Most higher institutions all over the world are battling with the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper