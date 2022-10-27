US Consul General Lauds Gov Emmanuel On Financial Transparency 





The United States Consul General in Nigeria, Mr. Will Stevens, has lauded the outstanding fiscal transparency of Governor Udom Emmanuel government in Akwa Ibom State.

Stevens gave the commendation while speaking at Government House, Uyo, on Thursday, during a courtesy visit to the Akwa Ibom State governor.

The US envoy said he was impressed with the performance of the Akwa Ibom State Government under the leadership of Governor Udom Emmanuel in the areas of health, public accountability and fiscal transparency.

“Akwa Ibom State is one of the first partners in Africa that has improved on fiscal transparency. The state leads all other states in Nigeria in creating its public finance plan.

“We are particularly proud of this and hope that your government is also very proud of it,” Consul General Will Stevens affirmed.

He also extolled the states aviation pride, Ibom Air, describing it as an airline to be desired for a next flight.

In his words, “it is a real honour for me to visit…





Source: Leadership Newspaper