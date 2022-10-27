We Want To Make Olokun Festival Recognised By UNESCO – Gani Adams





The Aare-onakannfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has said Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF) is working assiduously to ensure that the annual Olokun Festival is recognised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

UNESCO is a specialised agency of the United Nations aimed at promoting world peace and security through international cooperation in education, arts, sciences and culture while the Olokun Festival is the celebration of the ocean.

Speaking yesterday at the 2022 Olokun Festival held in Badagry, Lagos Iba Gani Adams said with the successes achieved with the festival, it would be a tourist destination for Yoruba across the world.

According to him, Yoruba have found it difficult to worship and celebrate their deities due to civilization which he said, came through religion.

He said, “We have shined a brilliant light into the dark minds of those that didn’t understand how powerful the Yoruba culture and tradition is. We are telling…





Source: Leadership Newspaper