Federal Govt, Kwara To Deworm 90,000 School-age children





Kwara State government in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development is to deworm over 90,000 school- age children in the state.

The partners on Thursday flagged off the deworming programme of school-age children under the national home-grown school feeding programme in selected 11

schistosomiasis endemic local government areas of the state.

The national coordinator of the National Tropical Diseases (NTD) unit of the federal ministry of Health, Dr. Nse Akpan, said that

63 wards in 11 local government areas that are classified as highly and moderately endemic with schistosomiasis would be treated with free, safe and effective praziquantel PZQ 600mg.

Represented by Adewale Ayodeji, the NTD national coordinator said that the deworming drug was donated to the state through the federal ministry of Health, adding that it would be administered using a calibrated dose pole on the children.

Akpan said that over 804,219 school…





Source: Leadership Newspaper