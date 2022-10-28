Jonathan Visits Otuoke Community Ravaged By Flood





Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday visited his home town, Otuoke community in Ogbia local government area of Bayelsa State ravaged by flood.

Jonathan called for urgent relief for victims of the floods in Bayelsa and other affected states.

Jonathan who also visited other Bayelsa communities affected by the flood, lamented that this year’s flooding had triggered unprecedented humanitarian across the affected states.

He said the situation required urgent action and collaboration by all stakeholders.

He also noted that many states were helpless, including Bayelsa, his home state with more than 70 percent of its land area already submerged.

“I sympathise with the victims of this year’s flood across many states of the federation who have lost loved ones and properties worth millions. The worsening humanitarian crisis in the affected states calls for urgent action and collaboration by all stakeholders.

“I am touched by the dire situation in some of the affected states,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper