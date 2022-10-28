Kwara Enrolls Fresh 21,750 In Free Health Insurance





Kwara State government has enrolled additional 21,750 indigents in free health insurance package for the next one year.

Added to 29,000 Kwarans sponsored through the FG-funded Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) which the state invested in, the 21,750 new enrollees bring the total beneficiaries of free healthcare in the state to 51,750 for 2022-2023.

At the official launch of the Phase II of health insurance enrollment in Ilorin on Friday, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said the administration has invested heavily in the procurement of new medical equipment and employment of health personnel to boost the state’s capacity to deliver quality healthcare services to an average Kwaran.

He said with the 21,750 indigents newly enrolled into the State free health insurance scheme, the administration was making another landmark achievement in the health sector.

The programme was organized by the Kwara State Health Insurance Agency (KWHIA) under Dr. Olubunmi Jettawo-Winter.

“We are…





Source: Leadership Newspaper