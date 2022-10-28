Man Dies In Ondo Hotel After Sex Romp With Lady





A yet to be properly identified man has reportedly slumped and died at a hotel in Ondo, Ondo West local government area of Ondo State after an alleged sex romp with his female partner.

The middle-aged man simply identified as Honourable Olanrewaju (surname withheld) lost his life in a hotel room named Step Down Hotel in the ancient city.

According to a source, the 49-year-old man was once a political appointee in the local government and had once contested a councillor position.

The source further informed that, until his untimely death, the deceased lived at the power line, in the Oka area of Ondo city.

Our correspondent gathered the incident which occurred around 9:00 pm on Wednesday had thrown family members of the deceased into a mourning mood.

It was also learnt that the man’s death was suspected to be a thunderbolt popularly known as “magun”.

It was gathered that the woman raised the alarm after realising that the man collapsed after taking his bath and this attracted…





Source: Leadership Newspaper