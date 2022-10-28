Nigeria Has 1 Pharmacist To 14,000 Nigerians, PSN Laments





Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has charged the federal government to stem the tide of mass exodus of pharmacists overseas for greener pastures.

It expressed concern that because of the migration of pharmacists, Nigeria currently has one pharmacist to 14,000 patients.

The president of PSN, Prof Cyril Odianose Usifoh, who made the plea yesterday, lamented the rate of migration of Nigerian pharmacists to other countries, especially to the United Kingdom (UK), United States of America (USA), Australia, Canada and Saudi Arabia.

He revealed that over 5,208 pharmacists left the country in the last five years.

Usifoh said like their counterparts in other health fields, the development impacts negatively on healthcare delivery in the country.

While describing the statistics as worrisome, the PSN boss said with a ratio of one pharmacist to 14,000 Nigerians, the brain drain would “worsens our health system’s fragility and jeopardises the ability of the national and sub-national…





Source: Leadership Newspaper