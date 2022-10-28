Saraki’s Media Group Dismisses Viral Lewd Video Of Alleged Son





The media office of former Senate President, Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki has dismissed a viral video of an adult male spraying dollar notes on strippers as his son.

The media office advised the public to discountenance the lewd video which it described as “expressions and vanity that hit the social media space earlier today, which mischief makers have purportedly claimed that the individual is a son of former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.”

It further called on the nation’s security agencies to urgently investigate and unmask the perpetrators and sponsors of the cyber-attack on the Saraki family and warned that the culprits have to brace up for legal redress.

A press statement issued Friday from the office of the Director General of the Saraki National Media Group, Earl Osaro Onaiwu, said, that the viral video is handiwork of sneaky and deluded persons, who are probably sponsored by certain failed politicians who are scared of the steadily rising profile of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper