Stakeholders, CSOs Seek End To Gas Flaring In Niger Delta

The group re-echoed the call at a one-day electoral dialogue on gas flare penalties, green house emissions and Nigeria’s National Determined Contribution Commitment held in Benin City, Edo state.

The dialogue also focused on the need for “The Accountability for Gas flared and Clean Energy Advocacy, (AGFACEA), project.

Setting the tone for the deliberations, the executive director, Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria, Barr. China Williams, said it was time to end to what he described as “resource curse syndrome.

He said, “The first ever case filed in any Nigerian court to demand an end to gas flaring was at the Federal High Court here in Benin City, in the case of Jonah Gbemre V. She’ll with favourable judgement ordering an end to the practice…





Source: Leadership Newspaper