Terror Alert: Germany, Bulgaria, Denmark, Others Warn Citizens In Nigeria





Following the heightened threat of terrorists’ attacks in Nigeria especially Abuja, the nation’s capital, the governments of Germany, Bulgaria, Ireland and Denmark have warned their citizens against non-essential travel to Abuja.

In the last three days, foreign missions in Nigeria have issued a deluge travel advisories. The United States and the UK were the first to alert as Australia, Canada later joined in issuing alerts and asked their citizens to consider leaving Nigeria.

However, the federal government through the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed refuted the advisories and specifically said the United States and others are trying to sow panic.

The missions had listed targets to include schools, government buildings, hotels, markets, shopping malls, bars, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, restaurants, places of worship and international organisations.

Source: Leadership Newspaper