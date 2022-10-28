Women Affairs Minister Honours AFFAN  





The minister of women affairs and social development, Dame Pauline Tallen, has presented an award of excellence to the Association of Former Female Athletes of Nigeria (AFFAN).

The minister presented the award in Abuja on Wednesday at a stakeholders engagement and policy dialogue dinner in collaboration with the Research and Project Center.

The national president of AFFAN, Dr. Esther Aluko, received the award on behalf of the association.

Speaking to newsmen after receiving the award, Dr Aloku expressed delight, saying it is a thing of joy.

“I am so excited and short of words. It means when you are working so hard, someone is watching you. It is a thing of joy to be honoured in this way and we really want to thank the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs for this recognition of AFFAN,” she said.

Answering questions on the association’s line up of programmes for Nigerians especially at the grassroot, Dr. Aluko said AFFAN is currently working towards getting athletes to Asaba,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper