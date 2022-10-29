120 Killed, 100 Injured In South Korean Halloween Incident





Hundred people have been confirmed dead in a crush among huge Halloween crowds in a popular nightlife area of South Korea’s capital, officials said.

According to Yonhap news agency, about 100 more had been injured in Seoul’s Itaewon district.

Body bags littered the streets, while emergency workers performing CPR, and rescuers try to pull people trapped beneath others.

Officials are still investigating what caused the incident.

Meanwhile South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol has called an emergency meeting.

There were reportedly thousands of revellers in the area celebrating the first outdoor no-mask Halloween event since the pandemic.

Social media messages posted earlier in the evening show some people remarking that the Itaewon area was so crowded that it felt unsafe.

The BBC’s Hosu Lee, who visited the scene, said he saw “a lot of medial staff, a lot of ambulances, they were taking the bodies away one by one”.

Hosu Lee said there were thousands among the crowds, and a number of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper