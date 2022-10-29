AHCN To Honour Family Homes Funds, Others At 6th Housing Confab





The Association of Housing Corporations (AHCN) is set to honour the Federal Government Social Housing Initiative, Family Homes Funds Limited (FHFL) for the impact it has made in the area of affordable housing delivery in the past one year.

Family Homes Funds will be honoured by AHCN with the special award during the 6th International Housing Conference slated for 1st to 3rd November, 2022 at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos.

The Funds was created by the Federal Government and became fully operational in 2018 with the mandate to provide homes for families on low-income with the complimentary responsibility of creating jobs and promoting local production of building materials.

The Executive Secretary of AHCN, Mr Toye Eniola said the mandate has been fully carried out by FHFL despite the obvious challenges of paucity of funds, high cost of building material, high labour cost, inflation and others facing housing development in the country.

Earlier this month, Family Homes Funds…





Source: Leadership Newspaper