Dangote Cement, BUA Group, Zenith Bank, 17 Others Win Social Impact Award





Dangote Cement, BUA Group and Zenith Bank are among 20 companies that have won the 2022 Social Impact and Sustainability Practices award of CSR Reporters, Africa’s premier Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability publication.

The names of the organisations were released together with the names of organisations and well-meaning individuals that will be honored at this year’s CSR Reporters’ Philanthropic Awards on Social Impact and Sustainability Practices.

A statement issued by the Editor-In-Chief of CSR Reporters, Eche Munonye, said notable among the winning organizations in different categories are: Zenith Bank, Okomu Oil Palm, Port-Harcourt Electricity, Eleme Petrochemical, IHS Nigeria Plc, Olam Agri, Union Bank, NIMASA, NPA, Dangote Cement, BUA Group, Nigerian Breweries, SPDC, Pinnacle O&G, Anchor Insurance, GB Foods, MTNN, ACT Foundation, Airtel Nigeria, MOJEC Group among several others.

In the individual categories, he said: Mr. Jim Ovia, Engr Simbi Wabote, Mr….





Source: Leadership Newspaper