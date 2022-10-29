Finance Minister Disagrees With CBN Over Naira Redesigning





Two days after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced planned redesign of the naira the minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmad, has rejected the idea, warning that it will have a devastating effect on the economy.

Zainab who totally disowned the policy during budget defence at the Senate, said there would be severe consequences.

The CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele on Wednesday announced the introduction of newly designed notes of N200, N500 and N1,000.

CBN Spends N281bn To Print New Notes In 5 Years

He said the new naira notes would be in circulation by December 15, 2022 adding that the old notes remain valid until January 31, 2023.

He advised holders of the old naira notes to return them immediately without bank charges.

Speaking during the budget defence, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC Ekiti Central) noted that barely two days after announcement of the policy by CBN, repercussion of it on the value of naira to US dollar was being felt.

“Just two days…





Source: Leadership Newspaper