Flood: Prophet Fufeyin Opens IDPs Caaqamp, Offers N5m, Food, Medicals





Occupants of an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp opened by billionaire prophet, Jeremiah Fufeyin, founder of Christ Mercy Land in Warri, Delta State, may have found succour after flood displaced them from their homes.

This is even as the Prophet offered the IDPs N5million in addition to three-square meal, clothings and medical treatment.

Speaking while visiting the IDPs, Fufeyin said the church would do everything possible to assuage their plight as the flood victims were subjected to medical examination and treatment after their exposure to flood water, which has been linked to cholera.

In a viral video posted by the church, which is making the round on the internet, the victims were seen jubilating while praising the billionaire Prophet, a.k.a Papa J, for coming to their aid.

The over 5,000 flood victims including children and nursing mothers were, according to the church, accounted for through an initial registration.

Fufeyin said the IDPs were victims from five States…





Source: Leadership Newspaper