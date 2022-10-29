High Energy Prices Drive TotalEnergies Profit In Q3





TotalEnergies has announced a record profit for the third quarter, driven by high energy prices and soaring prices of LNG as Europe scrambles to procure gas ahead of the winter.

TotalEnergies reported on Thursday an adjusted net income of $9.9 billion for the third quarter more than double the adjusted earnings for Q3 2021 and a record for the company.

Net income stood at $6.6 billion after taking into account a

new impairment of $3.1 billion related to Russia. Despite the impairment, the net income in Q3 was still 43 per cent higher than in the same period of 2021.

Cash flow from operations more than tripled to $17.8 billion compared to the third quarter of last year.

TotalEnergies’ Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment reported a record-setting adjusted net operating income of $3.6 billion for the third quarter, up by $1.1 billion from the second quarter, and cash flow of $2.7 billion, “driven by an average LNG selling price up more than 50% compared to the previous…





Source: Leadership Newspaper