Police Probe As Man Alerts On Threat To Life





Police in Edo are investigating the case of an alleged threat to the life of one Kassim Kadiri, a man from Fugar in Etsako Central local government area of the state, who has raised the alarm over threats to his life following his decision to convert to Christianity.

Kadiri who resides in Ugbowo area of Benin, said from his hideout that his new faith was at the heart of problem he is currently facing from some clerics who insisted that he must adhere to the age long belief and practice that his family also practices.

He said the threat to his life started early in October when he escaped a mob attack over his new faith.

After series of other suspected attempts on his life, he said he was forced into hiding.

A close friend, Abdullahi Rahim, who corroborated his story, expressed regret that the Kadiri family was not helping as they had made no effort to protect him.

But according to an extract from the Police Crime Diary dated October 20, 2022 with Ref: 4099/EDS/x/RC/Vol.27/845…





Source: Leadership Newspaper