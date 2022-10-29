Policemen Under Probe Over Removal Of Political Billboards





Some policemen in Gombe State have been put under probe over complicity in the alleged removal and vandalism of the billboards of some political parties in the state.

A video went viral on social media last Monday which showed the police officers providing cover to some thugs while removing political billboards of some candidates.

Our correspondent reports that the matter caused an uproar in the state with people describing the action of the police officers as unprofessional.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police in the state, Ishola Babaita, has ordered an investigation into the matter.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Mahid Mu’azu Abubakar disclosed this yesterday in a press statement.





Source: Leadership Newspaper