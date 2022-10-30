Again, Police Say No Bomb Was Planted In Abuja





The Nigeria Police Force has again insisted that there was no bomb planted anywhere in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a terse message, expressed worries over how the social media and some conventional media have continued to peddle the story without concrete evidence all because foreign countries released the alerts.

Part of the message read: “It is surprisingly and disheartening to read in the news and on social media that bombs are being planted in every area of the Federal Capital Territory, even from some individuals who are presumed to be peace ambassadors and patriotic agents of national unity in Nigeria.

“I don’t think it will do our country any good to continually spread such fearful rumours to further create more panic to citizens and residents of the FCT and Nigeria at large.

“We still reiterate that the Federal Capital Territory is safe and there is no imminent threat, neither is the FCT being saturated with…





Source: Leadership Newspaper