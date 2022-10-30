Gombe Governor Barricades Mile 3 Road, Orders Relocation Of Market





Disturbed by the frequent accidents which claimed lives on Mile 3 Old By-pass road in the state capital, Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State yesterday commissioned a barricade erected by the state government on the road.

The governor said the barricade was installed in order to prevent tankers, tippers and trailers which usually crushed people to death from plying it on regular basis.

According to the governor, the road was constructed as a by-pass for big vehicles to pass through in the past, and a new by-pass has been provided for them as the old one is now surrounded by residential buildings due to development and population increase.

Inuwa who noted that 98 people were killed and over 1, 000 were injured this year as a result of road accidents in the state urged traders in a market located on the road to relocate elsewhere to avoid assembling people and putting them at risk.

The governor also urged the Gombe local government council to provide another market for the traders…





Source: Leadership Newspaper