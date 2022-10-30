Wike To Ayu: I Dare You To Stop Any PDP Candidate From Contesting In 2023





Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has dared the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, to stop any of the party’s candidates from contesting the 2023 general election.

Wike, who gave the challenge yesterday while speaking with newsmen at his private residence in Port Harcourt, was reacting to a statement credited to Ayu, where he said he would have stopped Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, from contesting a senatorial seat.

The governor said: “I dare the National Chairman of PDP to stop any contestant for the election. I dare Ayu to stop any PDP candidate from contesting the election. He doesn’t have the power.

“I heard he said he would have stopped Governor Samuel Ortom from running. You see how ungrateful some people are? It is this same Ortom who pleaded that this man should be given a chance. That he wants his people to come to up to the position of National Chairman.

“This is a man who never campaigned to be National…





Source: Leadership Newspaper