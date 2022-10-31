$1.5bn Lekki Deep Seaport Completed, Ready For Commissioning





The China Habour Engineering LFTZ Enterprise (CHELE), a subsidiary of China Habour Engineering Company Limited (CHEC), the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractor for Lekki Port, has announced the completion of the construction of the Port.

With the completion, Lekki Port, which is one of the biggest deep-sea ports in West Africa, is set for commissioning anytime soon.

The Vice President of CHEC who is also a director of Lekki Port, Wu Di, disclosed this during the construction completion ceremony held in Lagos on Monday.

Di disclosed that the construction of the Port was officially started on June 15, 2020, and was completed on Monday, October 24, 2022. He revealed that the total contract value of the EPC for the project’s first phase is $581 million .

He added that the completion of the construction will now pave the way for the container terminal operator, the Lekki Free Port Terminal (a subsidiary of CMA/CGM group), to take over the Port in readiness for…





Source: Leadership Newspaper